Holy angels registration underway

SIDNEY — Registration is underway for the 2019-20 school year at Holy Angels School.

Anyone interested in having a child screen for Kindergarten should contact Secretary Heidi Braun before April 13. She can be reached at 937-492-9293 ext. 3002, or by email at hbraun@holyangelscatholic.com.

Little Sibs Day is planned for April 20. For more information, contact Braun or Ellen Grieshop.

Financial questions about tuition, scholarships, etc. should be directed to Mary Jo Baker, Business Manager. She can be reached at 937- 92-9293 ext. 3001, or by email at mjbaker@holyangelscatholic.com. The Ed Choice Scholarship deadline is April 15, 2019. The Jon Peterson Scholarship is also due on April 15, 2019.

Any parent who is willing to be a chaperone on field trips or volunteer in the classroom must take a VIRTUS course. For information, contact Missy Bennett, 937-498-0433, or by email at hareligioused@hotmail.com.