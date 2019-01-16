Smith re-elected BOE president

SIDNEY — Bob Smith was re-elected president of the Sidney City Schools Board of Education Monday night during its organizational meeting.

Chip Hix was elected vice president.

Meeting dates for 2019 were adopted by the board. Meetings will begin at 6 p.m. in the board office’s community room on Feb. 19, March 18, April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 19 and Dec. 16.

Treasurer Mike Watkins was authorized to request tax advances from the Shelby County Auditor as funds become available for distribution for calendar year 2019.

Also approved during the organizational meeting were motions to:

• Authorize the treasurer to pay all bills up to $25,000 that are non-recurring and other recurring bills as they are presented provided funds are appropriated and available, and to report bills paid on a monthly basis to the board of education.

• Appoint Superintendent Bob Humble as the purchasing agent for the school district.

• Appoint Watkins as the investment officer with authority to invest interim funds with the goal of maximizing revenue for the district.

• Appoint Humble as Civil Rights Compliance officer.

• Appoint Humble as district grievance officer and Brooke Gessler as assistant grievance officer.

• Appoint Jason McLain as the suspension appeal/expulsion hearing officer and Gessler as alternate hearing officer.

• Appoint Chris Barr as the Section 504 compliance officer.

• Appoint Watkins as the public records training designee.

• Appoint board of education members to various committees. Appointments include Jason Schaffner, legislative liaison; Hix, Community Foundation liaison; Mandi Croft, Hall of Honor representative; Linda Meininger, Student Achievement liaison and Board Policy liaison.

The board’s next meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

