Osher Institute announces classes

DAYTON — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton, has announced classes for the spring session, from March 18 through May 3.

The institute is a community outreach program that brings people to campus to participate in seminars led mostly by other volunteers. Some of this spring’s classes are “Jazz on Film,” “Myth and Man: The Real Martin Luther King Jr.,” “Let Us Pray,” “Biking the Dayton Region’s World Calass System of Bike Trails,” “Auto Mechanics for Women,” “African American Music, History and Culture,” “Godly Play: A Spiritual Practice that Explores the Mystery of God’s Presence in Our Lives,” “Fred’s Ultimate Broadway, Act 2,” “Facebook for Seniors,” “Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Other Points of Interest,” “Getting a Congress to Serve the Nation,” “The Highs and Lows of UD Basketball,” “Architecture in Dayotn” and many more. More than 85 seminars will be offered.

There are no exams or grades. People must be at least 50 to enroll. For a fee of $80, a student can take as many courses as he likes. Classes fill quickly. Registration is open. To register, call 937-229-2347.