Educational opportunities increase for Fort Loramie students

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie Schools have continued to improve educational opportunities in the district.

“At the elementary, we have implemented new curriculum in reading and language arts that incorporates more use of technology into the curriculum,” said Superintendent Dan Holland. “The high school continues to develop the College Credit Plus opportunities for students as well.”

His report continues:

We have also made improvements to our facilities with the installation of new flooring at the high school, additional work on the playground area at the elementary and updating security and safety features in both buildings.

The Fort Loramie Elementary has been nominated for the OAESA Hall of Fame School Award. Exemplary educational programs that go above and beyond meeting the needs of students in elementary and middle level schools across the state are recognized annually through the OAESA Hall of Fame School Recognition Program. This award has been distributed since 1984. Being nominated is a great recognition for the Fort Loramie Elementary students, staff, and community. We will be notified late this spring if we are inducted into the OAESA Hall of Fame.