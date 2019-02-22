Center offers unique, successful service to children, adults

PIQUA — For over 46 years the Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development & Nicholas School has been providing rehabilitation and educational services to children and adults with a brain injury that reside in Shelby, Miami and surrounding counties. The center offers a comprehensive neurodevelopmental rehabilitation program, an EEG neurofeedback training program called the Brain Wellness Center, an aquatic program called the Aquatic Therapy & Wellness Center, an adult day program for intellectually developmentally disabled adults and Nicholas School, a special needs K through 8 grade non-public charter school. In addition to Nicholas Schoolís academic school year program, the school also offers two summer programs — a school readiness program and a summer boost-up program.

“The center’s goal is to offer a unique and successful service to children and adults with a brain injury regardless of age, abilities, or economic circumstances,” said Executive Director Carla Bertke. “Under the stewardship of a 15 member Board of Directors and with the help of 40 dedicated staff and many volunteers, the Center served over 300 clients from 15 Ohio counties this past year. Approximately 28 percent of the clients served at the Center reside in Shelby County.”

Her report continues:

Services offered by the Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development and Nicholas School are unique. There are only four other centers in the United States that provide the types of services the Rehabilitation Center offers. No other center has a heated pool in which to provide aquatic therapy. Nicholas School is one of only three schools in the United States that combine curriculum and neurological programming to help students achieve their maximum potential.

The Rehab Center again experienced a positive year in 2018. Client enrollment in the older adult and the intensive children’s programs referrals for service continued to increase. Requests for adult day support services increased as well. However, due to limited space enrollment for Nicholas School academic program remains relatively stable at 40 students for the 2017-18 school year. Demand for the school’s summer programs continues to grow. As a result of the Center’s productivity, our financial outlook continued to look positive.

With the expansion of our facility to accommodate the growing demand for adult day support services, client enrollment increased during 2018. It is anticipated that the adult day support program shall experience a significant increase in referrals for 2019. Given the continuation of the older adult and intensive children’s programs for 2018, it is also expected that referrals for the rehab program shall continue to grow. Planning regarding the future direction of the Nicholas School program needs to continue to be explored and developed for the near future.

Located at 1306 Garbry Road in Piqua, the Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development & Nicholas School serves children and adults who are diagnosed with some form of brain injury. To learn more about the Center please visit our website at www.rcnd.org. You can also follow the Center on Facebook. The Rehabilitation Center is a United Way Member Agency.