Lehman experience success in classroom, on athletic field, in community

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School’s legacy dates back to the area’s first Catholic high school graduates in 1889.

“During that time, our goal has remained the same: to form the minds, bodies and souls of students who will serve the glory of God and others in our community,” said Andrea Wilmer, Development Coordinator for Lehman Catholic High School.

The time, talent and treasure of our students, faculty, staff, administration and generous donors have helped Lehman Catholic High School experience exceptional success in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in the community. Here is what we are the proudest of this year:

Academic achievements

• Graduated 51 students in the class of 2018 who received more than 2.5 million scholarship dollars for college, West Point and service in the Armed Forces.

• One of the 61 schools in Ohio awarded The Governor’s Thomas Edison Awards for excellence in STEM education and student research.

• Awarded the Harold C. Shaw Outstanding School Award from The Ohio Academy of Science for superior project ratings at State Science Day.

Student Life Achievements

• Mock trial team named district champions and advanced to compete in the regional competition.

• Art Department competed in the Mount St. Joseph University Art Show and one senior was awarded the Mount St. Joseph University Selections $5,000 Scholarship.

Athletics achievements

• Football Team advanced to the state playoffs.

• Women’s soccer team named District Champions and advanced to compete at the regional level.

• Four athletes from the Women’s Track & Field Team participated in the state track meet. The 4 x 100 Relay Team was named State Runner-Up.

Faith formation & service achievements

• Students encountered Christ through the sacraments with 35 masses, 120 hours of Eucharistic adoration and 45 hours of confession.

• Continued growth in our faith through annual class retreats, including four-day Kairos retreat for seniors.

• Help to discern vocations with visits from Archbishop Schnurr, Bishop Binzer, nine priests, and sisters from four separate communities.

• More than 30% of the student body participated in the annual March for Life.

• Served our community and those in need through the Mission Trip to Appalachia, 20 Days of Giving, Holiday Food Drive, Hospital Toy Drive and many more.

Program and facility improvements

• Completed the first phase of our STEM+MM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Medicine and Manufacturing) wing to create state-of-the-art learning labs for Engineering, Food Science and Mathematics.

• Added bleachers and press box to the soccer field.

• Added three new College Credit Plus Courses (now totaling nineteen) including Engineering Innovations, Introduction to Health Sciences, and Introduction to Food Science with 38% of the student body participating in these courses.

The demands on school leadership and the ever-changing academic needs of our students are more challenging today than ever before. While we face challenges today, we have a solid plan for tomorrow. Here are just a few of the steps we are taking to ensure Lehman Catholic High School will be stronger than ever in the future.

• Changed to the president/principal administrative model to enhance the overall leadership of the school. Joshua Ater assumed the new position of president Jan. 1, 2019.

• We are in partnership with Edison State to offer our students the opportunity to graduate from high school with an Associate Degree.

To learn more about Lehman Catholic High School, please call 937-498-1161 or visit lehmancatholic.com.