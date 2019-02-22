SCS prepares for Fair Road bridge project

SIDNEY — In preparation for the rehabilitation of the Fair Road bridge, located over the CSX railroad near the Sidney Middle School, the Shelby County Engineer’s Office has worked with the schools to develop a revised student dropoff and pick-up plan.

To allow drivers and students time to adjust before construction begins, the new traffic plan will be enforced beginning Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Traffic over the structure will be maintained at all times during the project; however, the area in the construction zone will be reduced to two lanes. Some congestion is expected during the project so use caution when driving in this area and allow yourself some extra time.

These changes will begin Feb. 28:

• A 15 mph speed limit will be enforced within parking lots with a police presence monitoring traffic.

Middle School Students:

• All vehicles dropping-off or picking-up middle school students are to enter through the Fourth Street entrance.

• Any vehicles dropping-off or picking-up will be required to exit from front (east) side of the middle school.

• Drop-off and pick-up in the front (east side) of the middle school is reserved strictly for buses during specific hours.

• Middle school student pick-up/ drop-off overflow parking – PURPLE (on map)

• Teacher parking – GREEN (on map)

High School Students:

• Vehicles dropping-off or picking-up high school students have two options:

1. Enter through the west Campbell Road entrance (near woods), drop off on the west side of the building, and exit out Fourth Street or

2. Enter through the east Campbell Road entrance, drop off on the east side of the building, continue the loop, and exit out the middle Campbell Road exit.

• Drop-off and pick-up in the front (north side) of the high school is reserved strictly for buses during specific hours.

• Student drivers will enter the east Campbell Road entrance and exit the middle Campbell Rd exit.

• Teacher parking – YELLOW (on map)

The traffic pattern map can be downloaded on the District’s website at www.sidneycityschools.org.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_webSchoolTrafficPlan.jpg