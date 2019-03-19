America’s farmers launches 2019 programs to support worthy causes

ST. LOUIS – Having awarded more than $51 million to worthy organizations and causes since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, are back for another year to strengthen farming communities across the country. Beginning January 1, farmers will once again have the chance to nominate their local public school district for the chance to receive $10,000 or $25,000 grants to enhance STEM education through the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program.

In the fall, farmers can enroll in the Grow Communities program for the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization, and the Grow Ag Leaders program will begin accepting applications for $1,500 scholarships for students pursuing an education in agriculture-related fields.

Because farmers know the needs of their communities, the America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes. For the Grow Rural Education program specifically, farmers nominate a local public school to apply for one of the grants. Farmers can nominate their local school by visiting AmericasFarmers.com. The process takes less than five minutes and has made a lasting impact in countless classrooms.

At each winning school, the teachers, students and, oftentimes, community members work together to make STEM programs more engaging. One of the many success stories of the Grow Rural Education program includes Ballard County School District, which used the program grant funds to upgrade the technology throughout its classrooms to enhance its health science curriculum. By providing access to these resources, Ballard County School District is better preparing its students for various career paths.

“Bayer is honored to support rural communities across the United States through the America’s Farmers programs, and specifically Grow Rural Education,” said Lisa Safarian, Commercial Operations Head, Bayer Crop Science North America. “What’s better is the role farmers play in helping award the $10,000 and $25,000 grants to their local schools, directly fostering the next generation of leaders in the industry and in their communities.”

Farmers can nominate their local public school district from January 1 to April 1, 2019. After the school district receives a nomination, the Bayer Fund will notify the district and encourage administrators and teachers to design a grant that enhances STEM education for their students.

Nominated school districts have until April 15, 2019, to submit a grant application describing their project. A panel of qualified teachers reviews the applications and narrows it down to the finalists. The program’s Farmer Advisory Council, consisting of approximately 30 farmer leaders from across the country, then select the winning school districts.

“The landscape within our industry is continually evolving and advancing, creating more methods in which students can learn,” said Al Mitchell, Vice President of Corporate Engagement, Bayer. “Through the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, we aim to help transform classrooms to ensure students are given the chance to learn the newest STEM curriculums available.”

Since Grow Rural Education began in 2011, it has awarded more than $16 million to more than 900 school districts in rural communities across the United States. To learn more about the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com or follow along on Facebook at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.

About America’s Farmers

The America’s Farmers campaign highlights the importance of modern U.S. Agriculture through communications and community outreach programs that partner with farmers to impact rural America. To learn more, visit America’s Farmers at www.AmericasFarmers.com.