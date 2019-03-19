BOE awards new contract to SCS treasurer

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools treasurer received a new five-year contract during Monday nights board of education meeting held at the high school. In addition to the new contract, resignations of three staff members were accepted.

Michael Watkins will receive $120,000 per year with his new contract. The 260-day, five-year contract is effective Aug. 1, 2019.

The board also accepted the resignations of teachers Lauren Stefancin and Danielle McQuillen, both effective July 31, 2019; and Scott Cromes, bus driver, effective March 18, 2019. Stefancin is an intervention specialist with the district.

The board also awarded supplemental contracts for spring sports. Receiving contracts were Thomas Goffena, baseball coach, $5,417; Melissa McLain, junior varsity softball, $2,128; Chuck Westerbeck, varsity assistant softball, $1,580; and Brian Johnson, assistant track, $3,289.

Nicholas Alexander and Bethany Kirkpatrick wee hired as certified teacher subs at a rate of $90 per day. Mary Theis, van driver, $17.87 per hour, and Lori Dowden, assistant cook, $11.18, were given one-year classified contracts effective March 11. Theis was given a classified substitute contract as a van driver for $17 per hour, effective Feb. 28. She then received a one-year contract effective March 11. Lori Dowden was given a classified substitute one-year as-needed contract as a bus driver. She will be paid $17 per hour.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the tax rates and amounts determined by the Budget Commission which will be collected in calendar year 2020 for tax year 2019.

• Approved the curriculum for preschool, “Creative Curriculum,” as recommended by the curriculum director. The cost of the of “Creative Curriculum” is $28,120.95.

• Approved a spending plan for the Food Service Fund for the 2019-20 school year.

• Heard the legislative report from board member Jason Schaffner.

• Heard an update from Upper Valley Career Center board meeting by member Chip Hix.

• Went into executive session to discuss the sale of property. No action was taken.

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, April 15, at 6 p.m. in room B-119 at Sidney High School.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

