News from Holy Angels School

SIDNEY — “Spring has Sprung” this month at Holy Angels School. Winter coats and boots have been put away and hopefully, light jackets and kites are here to stay.

• Students and parents have been involved in a number of activities lately. Junior High “scientists “ scored well at the District Science Fair held at Edison State on March 9. Earning superior awards were Layla Platfoot, Colin Potts, David Brunner and Jude Schmiesing. David Brunner took first place in the Microbiology category. Fifth-grade students dressed as famous historical characters and preformed for their older and younger peers recently at the annual Wax Museum. Students from all grades participated in the HA Talent Show in late February, as well. Eight-grader Kai Reese sang and danced to a well-known Bobby Darin tune and earned a thunderous applause!

• HA parents recently held their annual Spring Auction on the evening of March 15. The event was a success and profits were donated to fund a variety of projects at HAS. PTO fundraisers — HA Mothers and Sons Bowling, and the Father and Daughter Dance (coming soon) — are also planned.

• Both HA students and parents have joined in the six week observance of Lent. Stations of the Cross is held each Tuesday afternoon and all are invited.