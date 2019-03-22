Lehman holds annual science fair

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School held its annual Science Fair recently in the Pride Family Gymnasium. LCHS students submitted 57 projects to be exhibited and judged. Twenty- three students received superior ratings, qualifying them to participate in the district competition. Students must earn at least 36 out of a possible 40 points to receive a superior rating.
Two Lehman students received the highest rating of 40 points for their projects — senior, Kaila Sims for her project: Which formula is the most similar to Breastmilk? and freshman, Adith Joshua George for his project: Hand Cranked Bactericidal Water Heater.
Lehman Catholic students who received a superior rating were:
Freshmen:
Alexis Bollinger – What effect does starch have on a liquid?
Meghan Chamberlin – Dissipation Station
Molly Greene – Point of Contact
Michael O’Leary – What is the predatory time in an African clawed frog?
David Rossman – What is the accuracy difference in three light source printers?
Kate Stewart – Which drink decays teeth the most?
Annamarie Stiver – Tablets verses Gel
Sophomores:
Alexandra Casillas – Which natural materials clean up oil the best?
Dominic Casto – Angular Rocket Fins
Evie Olding – Peppermint vs Reaction Time
Jon VanSkiver – Do magnets affect regeneration in planeria?
Juniors:
Angela Brunner – Fluid with the optimal pH and ascorbic acid to reduce GI side effects in iron absorption.
Ann Deafenbaugh – Banana Peel Plastic
Lauren McFarland – Nuts for Energy
Seniors:
Allison Bornhorst – Which antibiotic is best at halting bacterial growth?
Cole Gilardi – The most efficient airfoil.
Alex Gleason – Ideal Plant Frequencies
Lily Greene – Do all proteins denature at the same temperature? Nicholas Largent – How does the cold affect a hand warmer?
Jacquelyn Schemmel – Caseins and Coagulation
Mitchell Sollmann – Does the pH of water affect Zea Mays Identada growth?