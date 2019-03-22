Lehman holds annual science fair

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School held its annual Science Fair recently in the Pride Family Gymnasium. LCHS students submitted 57 projects to be exhibited and judged. Twenty- three students received superior ratings, qualifying them to participate in the district competition. Students must earn at least 36 out of a possible 40 points to receive a superior rating.

Two Lehman students received the highest rating of 40 points for their projects — senior, Kaila Sims for her project: Which formula is the most similar to Breastmilk? and freshman, Adith Joshua George for his project: Hand Cranked Bactericidal Water Heater.

Lehman Catholic students who received a superior rating were:

Freshmen:

Alexis Bollinger – What effect does starch have on a liquid?

Meghan Chamberlin – Dissipation Station

Molly Greene – Point of Contact

Michael O’Leary – What is the predatory time in an African clawed frog?

David Rossman – What is the accuracy difference in three light source printers?

Kate Stewart – Which drink decays teeth the most?

Annamarie Stiver – Tablets verses Gel

Sophomores:

Alexandra Casillas – Which natural materials clean up oil the best?

Dominic Casto – Angular Rocket Fins

Evie Olding – Peppermint vs Reaction Time

Jon VanSkiver – Do magnets affect regeneration in planeria?

Juniors:

Angela Brunner – Fluid with the optimal pH and ascorbic acid to reduce GI side effects in iron absorption.

Ann Deafenbaugh – Banana Peel Plastic

Lauren McFarland – Nuts for Energy

Seniors:

Allison Bornhorst – Which antibiotic is best at halting bacterial growth?

Cole Gilardi – The most efficient airfoil.

Alex Gleason – Ideal Plant Frequencies

Lily Greene – Do all proteins denature at the same temperature? Nicholas Largent – How does the cold affect a hand warmer?

Jacquelyn Schemmel – Caseins and Coagulation

Mitchell Sollmann – Does the pH of water affect Zea Mays Identada growth?