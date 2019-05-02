Fairlawn choirs excel at contests

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn High School Choir and the Fairlawn High School Treble Choir have received superior ratings at District XI OMEA Large Geoup Contest and have qualified to advance to State OMEA Large Group Contest.

Both choirs performed at Tippecanoe High School, recently, at the OMEA State Contest, singing pieces in French, Portuguese and a variety of musical styles.

The Fairlawn High School Treble Choir then earned a superior rating at state contest and the Fairlawn High School Choir earned an excellent overall rating.