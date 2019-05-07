New Knoxville seniors receive scholarships

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville High School recently held its annual awards banquet where scholarships were announced.

Scholarship recipients are:

• Benjamin Lee and John Tyler Roediger Memorial Scholarship: Tori Lammers $250

• Aufderhaar Memorial Scholarship: Lauren Nitschke $1,000

• Mercer County Civic Foundation, Steve Vore Welding Scholarship: Gavin Menke $1,000

• Salvation Army Scholarship: Alicia Weadock $500

• NKEA Educational Scholarship: Tasia Lauth, Lauren Nitschke $500

• Debra Heil Memorial Book Scholarship: Brooke Egbert $200

• First National Bank Scholarship: Alyssa Merriam $1,000

• Kathy Howe Memorial Scholarship: Alicia Weadock $500

• American Legion Post 444 Scholarship: Tasia Lauth, Ray Newton $500

• Sons of the American Legion Scholarship: Josh Shroyer, Payton Banner $500

• Don and Lillian Schrolucke Memorial Scholarship: Kyle Lascano $500

• Tom and Gloria Gabel Memorial Educational Award: Tasia Lauth, Samantha Steinecker $1,000

• Ranger Athletic Booster Scholarship: Tasia Lauth, Ray Newton $1,000

• Minster Bank Scholarship: Ray Newton $1,000

• Dr. Mark Nitschke Scholarship: Lauren Nitschke $400

• Grand Lake Health System Family Scholarship: Alicia Weadock $1,000

• Grinnell Mutual Road to Success Scholarship: Lauren Nitschke $1,000

• Davis Family Scholarship: Kyle Lascano, Alicia Weadock, Cassandra McGue, Josh Shroyer $1,000

• New Bremen/New Knoxville OSU-Lima Scholarship: Samantha Steinecker $1,000

• New Bremen/New Knoxville WSU-Lake Scholarship: Grace Deitsch $1,00

• New Bremen/New Knoxville Rotary Scholarship: $500

• Chuck and Theresa Rowen Scholarship: Alicia Weadock, Kyle Lascano, Lauren Nitschke $500

Members of the New Knoxville Class of 2019 have the following plans after graduation:

• Joseph Baende will be attending Bowling Green State University to major in Architecture. He hopes to play soccer at BG. He was awarded the Presidential Scholar Award worth $11,400. His five-year goal is to still be in college completing his Master’s degree.

• Payton Banner will be attending Purdue University in Fort Wayne to major in Business Management. She was awarded an Academic Scholarship. Her five-year goal is to be out of college and in an internship or, better yet, a nice, steady job with a nice apartment.

• Wyatt Childress will be attending UNOH majoring in Automotives. He has received a $20,000 UNOH Scholarship.

• Zach Davis will be attending UNOH and major in Sports Management. He intends on playing soccer. His five-year goal is to be living in a big city, have an apartment and a dog.

• Grace Deitsch will be attending Wright State University Lake Campus and major in Journalism. In five years, she sees herself living in Seattle working as an investigative journalist.

• Taylor Doty will be attending Sinclair Community College and major in Elementary Education. She received a full athletic scholarship to play volleyball. Her five-year goal is to have a teaching position around Auglaize County and possibly working on her masters.

• Brooke Egbert will be attending Iowa State University to major in Animal Sciences. She received the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association Junior Representative Scholarship. In five years, she hopes to attend graduate school at either Iowa State University, Oklahoma State, or Purdue.

• Taylor Gonzalez will be attending Wright State University-Lake and will major in Early Education. In five years, she hopes to working as kindergarten teacher in a local school.

• Meta Hoge will be attending Miami University and major in marketing.

• Kalyn Hostetter will be attending the University of Delaware where she will be majoring in Computer Engineering. Her five-year goal is to be furthering her degree or working for Google on advancing their technology. She would prefer to work at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California and head up a development and design team.

• Logan Hughes will be attending Miami University and majoring in Environmental Engineering. He received the Miami Merit Scholarship worth $16,000. His five-year goal is to be working for the national parks to contribute to the preservation and expansion of the natural world as it exists in the national parks.

• Zach Kuck will be attending Wright State University Lake Campus where he will be majoring in Law Enforcement. Kuck has also enlisted in the Ohio National Guard 12N Engineers. His five-year goal to be in a police academy and a Sargent in the National Guard.

• Victoria Lammers will be attending Ohio State University-Lima and majoring in Early Childhood Education. In five years, she would love to become a kindergarten teacher locally.

• Kyle Lascano will be attending the University of Cincinnati where he will be working toward a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. His five-year goal is to administer critical care as an emergency room nurse.

• Tasia Lauth will be attending Otterbein University where she will be playing volleyball and majoring in Early Childhood Education. She has received an $8,000 room/board scholarship from Otterbein. Her five-year goal to live back in the area where she hopes to have a teaching job.

• Cassandra McGue will be attending Ohio Northern University where she will be in the marching band and dual majoring in Saxophone Performance and Music Education. Cassandra’s scholarships include ONU Music Scholarship ($4,000/year), ONU Merit Scholarship ($11,000/year), ONU Teacher’s Grand ($3,800/year), ONU Polar Award ($3,000/year), and Magazine Sales Scholarship ($2,500). After undergrad. Cassandra hopes to immediately go to graduate school for performance. Her ultimate goal is to become a college professor of saxophone, but she would like to spend time in the public school system teaching music before working toward her doctoral studies.

• Gavin Menke will be attending Hobart Institute where he will be majoring as a Welder Inspector. In five years, he hopes to have a welding job and work hard until he retires.

• Alyssa Merriam will be attending Miami University where she will be studying Creative Writing. Her five-year goal is be become an editor at a publishing company.

• Colin Mooney will be entering the workforce after graduation and will be working as a Mechanic.

• Hannah Neuman will be attending the University of Cincinnati where she will be studying Chemical Engineering. Her five-year goal is to be working as a Chemical Engineer in Pharmaceuticals.

• Samantha Neuman has plans to pursue a career path as an author after graduation. Her five-year goal is to have several published books and to be working on many more as an established and successful author.

• Ray Newton will be attending Trine University where he will be playing golf and majoring in Golf Management. In five years, Ray hopes to be managing a golf course.

• Lauren Nitschke will be attending Bowling Green State University and majoring in Early Childhood Education. She has been awarded the BGSU Choice Scholarship. Her five year goal is to find a job in a public school teaching elementary students (not sure which grade yet).

• Grace Ogilvie will be entering the workforce as a welder after graduation. Her five-year goal is to be a journeyman welder. She also hopes to have a job with the possibility of moving forward in whatever company she ends up working at.

• Jared Osborne will be a Marine after graduation. His military assignment will be Airfield Services. His five-year plan is to be getting out of the military and starting a new job.

• Destiny Schafer will be attending Wright State University Lake Campus after graduation where she will be studying Crime and Justice Studies.

• Tyler Schafer is currently serving in the Army. His military assignment is a 15W Drone Operator.

• Erin Scott will be playing basketball on full-scholarship at the University of Northwestern Ohio. She will be majoring in Business and Sports Management. Scott’s five year goal is to be graduated from college and using her business and sport management degree to manage her own gym.

• Julia Sewell will be attending Wright State University Lake and majoring in Biological Sciences. Sewell’s five-year goal to be traveling across the world to do field studies for endangered species and working as an endangered species biologist and environmentalist.

• Josh Shroyer will be attending Ohio Northern University where he will be a Pharmacy (Pharm. D.) major. In five years, Shroyer will be attending ONU’s college of Pharmacy in his P5 year.

• Nickolas Stammen will be enlisting with the Army upon graduation. His five-year goal is to be a mechanic.

• Matthew Starr will be attending Rio Grande University majoring in Wildlife Conservation. His five-year goal is to be living out of state and enjoying nature.

• Samantha Steinecker will be attending Ohio State University-Lima majoring in Social Work. Steinecker’s five year goals are to work as a “school navigator.” She wants to go into the schools and talk with students when they cannot get counseling or help them to get further counseling. She also wants to teach groups of student’s team building skills, confidence, and life skills. She was able to intern in this field and found that it is the perfect job for her.

• Natalie Thompson will be attending Wright State University-Lake where she will major in Ag. Business.

• Alicia Weadock will be attending Ohio University where she will be majoring in Nutrition Sciences with a pre-med track. Her scholarships include OHIO Distinction Scholar $1,000, renewable and OHIO Success Scholarship $5,000, renewable. Her five-year goal is to be in her first year of medical school at the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine through the Early Assurance Program (reserved seat in Medical School upon completion of undergraduate studies) at Ohio University working towards becoming a Physician in Primary Care.

• Jacob Weimert will be attending the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH) and will major in Automation. He will also be continuing to work at Crown Corporation while attending college. Weimert’s five-year goal is to continue working towards a better future.