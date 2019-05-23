Jackson Center seniors received diplomas May 19

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center High School auxiliary gymnasium was the site for the 2019 graduation ceremony for the school’s senior class. The ceremony was held Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 1 p.m.

The valedictorian was Deanna Lowry. The salutatorian was Maelee Enochs.

The class colors are silver and white. The class motto was “Only 47 years until we’re seniors again,” by an unknown author. The class song was “Don’t Blink” by Kenny Chesney. The class flower was the white rose.

There are 32 members of the Class of 2019. They are Avery Allison, Chelsea Brideweser, Griffin Davis, Andrew Duckro, Aaron Dunn, Maelee Enochs, Turner Esser, Jacob Francis, Caroline Frieders, Gwendalyne Giesemann, Joseph Irwin, Riley Jackson, Raquel Kessler, Deanna Lowry, Levi Mabry, Sean March, Courtney Meyer, Luke Perry, Trent Platfoot, Chloe Reese, Allyson Russo, Morgan Shaffer, Isaiah Snider, Katelyn Sosby, Emma Taylor, Cheyenne Wagner, Zackary Wagner, Olivia Welly, Zachary Welly, Devan Winemiller, Jarrett Yinger and George Younker IV.