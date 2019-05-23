Houston held May 19 graduation ceremony

HOUSTON — Graduation ceremonies for the Houston High School Class of 2019 was held Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m. at the athletic complex.

Class valedictorians were Olivia Bowser, Katelynn Garber, Katherine Gothberg, Clarissa Kiehl, Jessica Monnier, Joshua Renner, Jacob Slater, Drew Walker and Adelaine White. Salutatorian was Owen Swigert.

The class flower is a rose.. The class color is Columbia blue. The class song is “Country Roads” by John Denver and the motto is “It is what it is.”

Class officers are President Olivia Bowser, Vice President Addie White and Secretary/Treasurer Jacob Slater.

Members of the Houston High School Class of 2019 are Peyton Christopher Arnold, Kaycie Lynn Asher, Shelby Madison Ayers, Madeline Mayme Bailey, Dominic Garrison Beaver, Hannah Dean Bixler, Olivia Michelle Bowser, Mason Alexander-Cohl Brewer, Kiaria Gabriel Burkett, Harley Madison Burns, Kelci Ann Cooper, Benjamin Allen Couchot, Brianne Andrea Nichole Deal, Korie Taylor Deal, Aubree Michele Dulin, John Connor Drury, Sydney Marie Dykes, William Bradley Emerson, Emilee Jae Foster, Luke Alan Foster, Tristin Joseph Freistuhler, Katelynn Leann Garber, Derek Scott Girod, Katherine Delia Gothberg, Makayla Lee Gudorf, Caleb Michael Hayslett, Vincent Duncan Holman, Wyatt Michael Jacobs, Cheyenne Nicole Juillerat, Alyssa Tracy Kemp, Clarissa Kay Kiehl, Ethan Charles-Francis Knouff, John David Leist, Kayla Kay Lichtenberg and Howard Edward Ludwig Jr.

Also, Blaine Michael Mantor, Cassidy Ray Mayse, Michael Alan Mayse, Jeffrey Scott Meiring, Eliza Marie Mertz, Wyatt Michael Mohler, Jessica Rose Monnier, Selena Cheyene Ramirez, Joshua Joseph Renner, Hayden Christy Riesenbeck, Jacob Joseph Riffell, Lexi Ann Royse, Summer Mae Saunders, Ethan Gabriel Schaffner, Becca Ann Selanders, Jacob David Slater, Mallory Grace Slife, Scott Arthur Smith, Lena Grace Stangel, Nathaniel Harrison Stangel, Paige Madison Stephens, Isaac Nathan Stephenson, Kurt Michael Stonerock, Leah Rose Stoodt, Owen Hawke Swigert, Kira Marie Thomas, Hollie Kay Voisard, Brooke Taylor VonAschen, Drew Edward Walker, Austin Tyler Ward, Morgan Rene Wemmer and Adelaine Rose White.