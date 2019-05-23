Holy Angels honors eighth-grade students

Members of the Holy Angels eighth-grade class are bottom row, left to right, Jude Schmiesing, Samuel LaForme, Kaitlyn Fortkamp and Azrael Hill; middle row, Genevieve O’Leary, Kia Reese, Jacob Hawrot, Elijah Holthau and David Brunner; and top row, Brandon Jones, Dylan Geise, Justin Chapman, Lucille Ritze, Kailey Higgins, Tori Lachey, Abraham Schmiesing and Nathan Sollmann.
Courtesy photo
SIDNEY — Graduation ceremonies for the eighth-grade students at Holy Angels School was held Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Mass at the church began at 5:30 p.m. with the graduation and awards ceremony following in the gymnasium.
The class color is salmon which means hope, health and happiness. The class motto is “Faith that manifest itself in a ferocious determination to take the next step, the one everyone else says in impossible,” unknown.
Members of the graduating class are David Brunner, Justin Chapman, Kaitlyn Fortkamp, Dylan Geise Jacob Hawrot, Kailey Higgins, Azrael Hill, Elijah Holthaus, Brandon Jones, Tori Lachey, Samuel LaForme, Genevieve O’Leary, Kai Reese, Lucille Ritze, Abraham Schmiesing, Jude Schmiesing and Nathan Sollmann.
