Holy Angels honors eighth-grade students

SIDNEY — Graduation ceremonies for the eighth-grade students at Holy Angels School was held Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Mass at the church began at 5:30 p.m. with the graduation and awards ceremony following in the gymnasium.

The class color is salmon which means hope, health and happiness. The class motto is “Faith that manifest itself in a ferocious determination to take the next step, the one everyone else says in impossible,” unknown.

Members of the graduating class are David Brunner, Justin Chapman, Kaitlyn Fortkamp, Dylan Geise Jacob Hawrot, Kailey Higgins, Azrael Hill, Elijah Holthaus, Brandon Jones, Tori Lachey, Samuel LaForme, Genevieve O’Leary, Kai Reese, Lucille Ritze, Abraham Schmiesing, Jude Schmiesing and Nathan Sollmann.