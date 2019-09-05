Edison State to host annual college fair

PIQUA — Finding the right college and career path can be an overwhelming task. Options including size, location, and cost are all elements that can have a significant impact on a student’s decision of where they will attend college and how successful they will be.

To help students and parents through the college selection process, Edison State Community College will host a College Fair on Monday, Sept. 16, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the North Hall of the Piqua Campus.

More than 55 colleges and universities from Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky will be at Edison State to speak with students, parents, and guidance counselors about opportunities in higher education. Advisors and representatives will be able to address questions regarding courses, tuition, job placement rates for majors, accreditation, the transfer process, and more.

Some of the highlighted schools attending this year’s college fair will be Bowling Green State University, University of Cincinnati, University of Dayton, Franklin University, Miami University, The Ohio State University, the University of Toledo and Wright State University.

As host of this event, Edison State Community College will be highlighting their more than 100 associate degree, certificate, and short-term technical certificate programs, designed to help students transfer to four-year universities or help launch a professional career.

“I love that our college serves as a great resource for our community. It’s exciting to see so many students come to Edison State to get the information they need to help them on their journey,” said Christina Raterman, enrollment manager at Edison State.

“We want both current Edison State students and local high school students to get their questions answered and discover more about the many transfer opportunities from Edison State.”

For more information, call 937-778-8600 or visit www.edisonohio.edu.