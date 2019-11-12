Minster BOE honors veterans, cross country team

MINSTER – Minster Schools Board of Education opened its meeting with a recognition of the country’s veterans as well as the girls cross country team.

The board expressed appreciation on this Veterans Day to all past and present service to their country.

The board also recognized the accomplishments of the 2019 girls cross country team for taking first place honors at state. Individual recognition went to Elle Both, Taylor Roth, and Alex Albers. This is the 13th state win in school history.

The board also commended the boys golf team and their coach Jim Stubbs for a fifth-place finish at state, the girls golf team and coach Deb Ahrens finishing fifth in the MAC, the boys cross country team and coach Larry Topp finishing at 16th at state level. Also, Alex Albers was named MAC runner of the year, the girls volleyball and coach Cami Garman finishing seventh in the MAC, and the boys football team with coach Geron Stokes reaching the regional quarter finalist level.

Superintendent Brenda Boecke received approval for the Youth Leadership Association trips to Model Nations and Youth In Government. Also approved was the You Are Enough (YAE) club, a mental health awareness organization being advised by Junior High teacher Christy Homan and Lucy Flowers of the Auglaize County Mental Health Awareness and Addiction Association.

Boecke advised the board about plans for the next school calendar and that parents have until Wednesday, Nov. 13, to respond to a related survey. Also also approved was for Harmony of Ohio to hold the Turkey Trot at the high school.

The superintendent said the West Central Assistive Technology Consortium had fullfilled a request for assistive technology for a student. Provided will be Phonic Roger Touchscreen and two Roger receivers.

The Minster Elementary School received an award as an All-American school from the American Legion. Presenting the award was Diane Hausfeld, an auxiliary member. Hausfeld said the school was chosen because of criteria such as having the flag displayed in each classroom and saying the Pledge of Allegiance each day. The award came with $100 to be used toward school libraries.

Donations accepted by the board included $1,000 for the athletic department from Baumer Construction, 46 American flags from the American Legion Auxiliary, $1,000 from the athletic boosters for the author Linda Stark assembly, $750 from the Civic Association for Positive Behavioral Incentives, $200 from David and Diane Jacobs for the investment club, and $375 from the Maria Stein animal clinic for the FFA.

Treasurer Laura Klosterman presented latest five year forecast that predicted deficit spending of $271,569 in 2023 and $400,214 in 2024. Her forecast and notes will be uploaded onto the Ohio Department of Education website.

Klosterman also noted that open enrollment choices in insurance are now available for district staff.

Elementary Principal Leanne Keller said Magdalena Slonkosky was awarded the Spirit Stick for the first quarter. Also shared were dates for the upcoming parent teacher conferences and details of the Barnhill Preserve visit and about author Linda Stanek.

Junior/Senior High School Principal Austin Kaylor share five-year trends on ACT scores and collaborative activities teachers will be participating in.

The board approved an Ohio School Board Association work session on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. to acclimate the new board members Rich Bruns and Ted Oldiges. The purpose of the session is to review the scope of the board’s governance role and develop team communications.

Also approved was the early graduation of Caleb Thompson, who is on-track to finish his graduation requirements by the end of December. Thompson said he hoped to join the Marines after the first of the year.

Under personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of elementary art teacher Polly Barga, who is retiring at the end of the school year. Custodian Brenda Bergman is resigning at the end of December. Sharon Ermst and Amanda Brandiwie were approved as long-term substitutes. Jane Horstman and Mollee McCollough were approved as Junior class concession advisers, Eric Belcher as Junior High girls’ basketball coach, and Jill Sudhoff as a shared YLA adviser. Basketball volunteers Grant Klosterman and Jon Woehrmeyer were also approved.

The next board meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

