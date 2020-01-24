Students compete in science fair

HOUSTON — The annual Hardin Houston Science Fair was held on Dec. 11. The sixth-grade students were required to create a presentation board pertaining to their topics.

Winners in Katy Koverman’s class were: first place, Jackson Koenig, Bacteria In The Bite; second place, Miley Sowers, Let It Grow, Let It Grow; third place, Kasen Craft, Phone Book Friction

Winners in Carrie Larger’s class were first place, Madison Garrett, Salty Crystals; second place, Taige Weidner, Suck It Up; third place, Brent Hartzell, Pop Goes The Weasel

Winners in Teresa Knouff’s class were first place, Lylah Kennedy, To Drink or Not to Drink?; second place, Nick Kirk, Corroding Cola, and Lauryn Crim, Bow Wow, That’s Good!; third place, Anna Tauber, Charge It Up!

Overall winners were first place, Jackson Koenig; second place, Miley Sowers; and third place, Madison Garrett.