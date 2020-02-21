Upper Valley CC has record enrollment year

PIQUA — The 2019-20 school year has been another one for the record books at the Upper Valley Career Center. The year began in August with just over 1,000 juniors and seniors on the Piqua main campus and 3,410 students in satellite programs throughout Miami and Shelby Counties. The Adult Division also saw peak numbers in several industrial training programs. The continuous increases in enrollment are a testament to the transformative power of career and technical education in our region.

This transformation was also realized as the 14 school districts served by UVCC voted to pass a 1.5mill operating levy on the November 2019 ballot.

“The success of the levy will allow us to continue to expand and evolve our programs and services to meet the needs of students and employers in our region,” said Nancy Luce, superintendent. “We are grateful to the community for their confidence in us and for providing the resources necessary to truly make an impact. We are committed to move forward with clear purpose and continued fiscal responsibility.”

Adult Division

The UVCC Adult Division welcomed director, Duane Caudill. With 21 years of educational experience in teaching, administration, and finance, he joined a team that is dedicated to growing career opportunities for adults right in our communities. This is accomplished through a wide spectrum of services from building basic skills in the Adult Diploma and ASPIRE programs, to up-skilling and retraining adults for today’s in-demand careers in healthcare and manufacturing.

The Adult Division is developing and revamping programs to help employers meet the current skills gap head-on. In addition to the current industrial and manufacturing programs available, UVCC Adult Division will be implementing a welding program in the fall of 2020, and will roll-out expanded healthcare and medical program options toward the end of the calendar year.

“This is an exciting time for the Adult Division,” said Caudill. “Our team is working to develop successful partnerships and pathways with local businesses to provide a strong local workforce. So, whether an adult is looking to advance their career, change their career, or even just get started, we are a strong resource for both individuals and employers.”

High School

UVCC continues to be a leader across the state and nation in career and technical education. Programs are evaluated each year to assure that students are being trained with modern technology and methods, and that each career tech program is meeting the needs of in-demand careers in our region. The Electrical Trades classroom underwent renovations to create a more cohesive learning environment for students, while the welding lab is slated for major changes and expansion for the upcoming year. Additionally, the Building and Ground Maintenance program transitioned into Masonry, Plumbing and Mechanical Systems to meet the needs of local industry.

Off campus, satellite programs are continuing to grow with the addition of a construction and manufacturing programs opening at Sidney High School in the fall of 2020.

“Partnerships with our associate school districts are vital to expanding career-focused education to students in Shelby County. The Career Center has the resources to seamlessly integrate select programming at the middle school and high school levels. Students gain the career tech experience, knowledge, and credentials while remaining at their home school.” said Luce. “We are excited for the future.”

To learn more about the Upper Valley Career Center, visit www.uppervalleycc.org, find us on social media, or call to schedule an appointment or tour at 937-778-1980.