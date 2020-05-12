Wishing for one last day

Just as everyone else, my senior year has not gone according to plan.

I am heartbroken how the year has come to an end, but I am thankful for the great times I had at SHS. My favorite memories from my senior year come from being on the SHS competition cheerleading team.

Our state competition was one of the best days of my senior year because of the crowd we brought with us to OSU. I will never forget how different it felt competing that day, in front of the jacket pack for the very last time.

I never knew a sport could make you feel how I did when I got off the mat with my teammates that day, the tears were never ending.

I am sad it is all abruptly over, I wish I could have one last day to sit in class and have proper goodbyes with my classmates and teachers. I was hoping I would get the sense of how I walked off the mat at state, when I left SHS for the final time. It may not have gone as planned, but in the grand scheme it’s apart of the much larger plan for us.

This photo to me, means that we left it all on the mat and gave it our all. I love this team and our coach Jenny Luebke, I will always think of them when I think of Sidney Highschool. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/05/web1_MeredithMartinSidney.jpg This photo to me, means that we left it all on the mat and gave it our all. I love this team and our coach Jenny Luebke, I will always think of them when I think of Sidney Highschool.