Houston announces homecoming court

HOUSTON — The Houston High School Student Council has announced the 2020 homecoming court.

The second-grade crown bearers are Cayden Sherman, of Sidney, son of Ben and Meranda Sherman; and Savannah Ryan, of Sidney, daughter of Matthew and Samantha Ryan.

The freshman attendants are Rusty Vondenhuevel, of Houston, son of Josh and Tammy Vondenhuevel; and Katie Maier, of Houston, daughter of Ryan and Gina Maier.

The sophomore attendants are Alex Kellersmith of Piqua, son of Chad and Cara Kellersmith; and Anna Henry of Houston, daughter of Shawn and Jill Henry.

The junior attendants are Doug Ellison, of Piqua, son of Jon and Kimberly Adams; and Delia Adkins, of Piqua, daughter of John and Tara Adkins.

Senior king candidates are Gideon Dienhart, of DeGraff, son of Nathan Dienhart and Sharon Baugh; Wyatt Kunk, of Houston, son of Jeff Kunk and Aliana Mabeletini; and Patrick Wyen, of Sidney, son of Shaun Wyen and Tabitha Jones.

Senior queen candidates are Mariah Booher, of Sidney, daughter of Conrad Booher and Gay Booher; Catryn Mohler, of Piqua, daughter of Curt and Paula Mohler; and Alexis Sowers, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Justin Sowers and Kacey Watercutter.

The court will be announced prior to the homecoming basketball games on Friday, Dec. 11. Start time for the games is 6:45 p.m. The game will not be open to the general public.

The homecoming band show and crowning will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, beginning at 5:30 p.m.. In lieu of a homecoming dance this year, high school students in attendance at the band show and crowning will have the opportunity to participate in the first-time homecoming raffle. Students are encouraged to dress up for the event on Saturday.

Each of the homecoming events will be open to a limited crowd, but not to the general public. Parents will have to get ticket vouchers from their participating children per event at the discretion of school administration.

Students in grades 9-12 will have to get ticket vouchers for the Saturday event in the week leading up to homecoming. Students should listen to the school announcements as the weekend gets closer for further details.