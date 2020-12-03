Career Center hosts Explore Careers Day

PIQUA — On Wednesday, Dec. 9, Upper Valley Career Center will welcome sophomores from area schools to their campus in Piqua for the annual Explore Careers Day.

“Students will visit Upper Valley for an hour, spending time in two programs that they chose in advance.” said Andrew Snyder, recruitment coordinator. During their visit, students will see the labs in action, get to ask questions, participate in hands-on activities, and maybe even leave with something they have made in those labs. “We have no better recruitment tool than getting kids in our building so they can see first-hand all that the Career Center has to offer.”

The following evening, Thursday, Dec. 10, UVCC will hold an open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event is for prospective students to visit the school again and show it to those important decision-makers in their life . Instructors and staff will be on hand to answer questions about the programs, the local job market, and any other questions.

In light of COVID-19 protocols and out of respect for the health and safety of students and their families, the sign-up process has changed for this year. The online application will go live at 6 p.m. on the night of the open house. Students can sign up from anywhere by going to www.uppervalleycc.org. This way, those who choose to visit the Career Center open house in person are welcome to do so – provided they wear a face covering while in the building. Those individuals who are more comfortable staying at home are able to sign up at the very same time, so everyone has equal access to enroll.

“We have worked hard to increase our online content for each program – including videos of the labs, photos, and testimonials from one student in each program. Our hope is that this expanded content will help students and their families get to know us a little better, if they are not able to attend Explore Career Day or the Open House,” said Snyder.

For more information on Upper Valley Career Center, the open house, or programs offered, visit www.uppervalleycc.org, find them on social media, or call 937-778-1980.