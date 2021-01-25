Upper Valley Career Center names Students of the Quarter

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center has named Quinci Voisard, of Fort Loramie High School, a junior student in Medical Careers Academy, and Devin Williams, of Covingyon High School, a senior student in Early Childhood Education and Care, as Students of the Quarter for the second nine-week grading period. They were selected from a group of students nominated by faculty for the quarter honors.

Nominations for Student of the Quarter are made by career-technical program instructors with attendance, citizenship, leadership, and effort taken into account. In addition, the student’s academic instructors are asked to rate each nominee’s effort during the nine-week grading period.

Students earning an Award of Merit designation for Student of the Quarter honors are junior Douglas Ellison in Electrical Trades from Houston High School, junior Haley Horne in Early Childhood Education and Care from Miami East High School, and junior Joe Cusick in Ag & Power Technologies from Troy High School.