‘Enchanted Forest’ theme for Fairlawn prom

SIDNEY — Fairlawn is announcing their 2021 prom “Enchanted Forest,” a song inspired theme from Taylor Swift. The festivities will be held at the Shelby Oaks on April 24. Doors will open at 6 p.m. A catered dinner provided by the Spot Restaurant will start at 6:30 p.m. Music and dancing to follow by Spice Productions LLC. A ceremony of crowning the 2021 king and queen will be held at 8 p.m. The junior parents will be giving out prizes at the end of the night.

The queen candidates for this year’s enchanted prom are Catherine Cardo, daughter of Frank and Jenny Cardo; Alexandra Henman, daughter of Mike and Julie Henman; Logan Landrey, daughter of Misti Landrey and Jeremy Landrey; and Ashley Roush, daughter of Darrin and Karen Ike and Rodney Roush.

The king candidates are James Cotterman, son of Tabitha Kirkland and James Cotterman Sr.; Jackson Jones, son of David and Carri Jones; Skyler Piper, son of Jace and Casie Piper; and Samuel Walls, son of Shane and Jennifer Walls.