JC/UVCC FCCLA members achieve ‘Beyond Measure!’

JACKSON CENTER — Despite COVID restrictions, members of the Jackson Center/UVCC FCCLA were able to embrace the 2020-21 National FCCLA theme of “Beyond Measure.” Although it was challenging at first with all the restrictions and guidelines, members were able to use their leadership and life skills learned through Family and Consumer Sciences coursework and FCCLA to carry out many successful projects. These projects led to a series of awards and accomplishments as well.

This year the chapter was honored to be the home of the Ohio FCCLA State Secretary Brianna Fitzgerald, daughter of Rebecca Fitzgerald, as well as the UVCC District President Morgan Kipker. daughter of Matthew and Vicki Kipker, and the District Treasurer Kieran Yarkosky, daughter of Greg and Erin Yarkosky. Fitzgerald has been elected and will serve as the Ohio FCCLA state president for the 2021-22 school year.

One of the many efforts made by the chapter was to get involved in national programs. The chapter was the recipient of a $1,000 traffic safety grant which allowed them to carry out a week long traffic safety awareness program for grades preschool-12. Following the traffic safety week the chapter submitted for recognition and received one of only six 2500.00 awards for their efforts. This same project earned first place in the national program awards. The chapters First Responder service project earned first runner up in the nation as well. The chapter successfully completed four national programs along with submitting award applications.

Individually, Brianna Fitzgerald earned one of only 2 Ohio FCCLA state degrees. Kennedy Jackson, daughter of AJ and Stephanie Jackson, earned her Power of One and an Ohio FCCLA Endowment Scholarship. Morgan Kipker earned her chapter degree. A total of five teams competed at the regional and state level and have now qualified for the national competition. Their rankings are as follows:

• Avery Jackson, entrepreneurship level 1, first place in ohio, gold, national qualifier.

• Vanessa Fitzgerald, Maleah Kipker and Jadelyn Umbaugh, chapter service portfolio, level 2- silver, second place in ohio and national qualifier.

• Brianna Fitzgerald, career investigation, level 3, gold, furst in ohio and national qualifier.

• Maddy Lundy, Haylee Shields and Sarah Swiger, chapter service display, level 2, gold, first place in ohio and national qualifier.

• Morgan Kipker, Carleigh Ross and Kieran Yarkosky, chapter service portfolio, level 3, silver, first in ohio and national qualifier.