American Legion awards scholarships

SIDNEY — One of the Four Pillars on which the American Legion was founded is to provide for the children and youth of the nation. Over the years, Sidney Post 217 has strived to do just that by providing various youth oriented programs and scholarships to help prepare our youth for the future. Scholarships are just one offering provided so that high school graduates have the opportunity to further their education, if they so desire.

The scholarships are offered to students of Sidney High School, Lehman High School, The Christian Academy, Fairlawn High School or any student who has or had a relative belonging to the Sidney Post 217 and is a resident of Shelby County. Selection was made by a committee of members of Sidney Post 217.

The Sidney American Legion – Post 217 has awarded $1,000 scholarships to students from the Class of 2021. Receiving scholarships were Emma Kennedy, Lehman High School; Savanah Koester, Sidney High School; Alexander Keller, Lehman High School; Ashlyn Fogt, Sidney High School; Camden Vordemark, Sidney High School; and Jaden Humphrey, Sidney High School.