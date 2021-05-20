Houston graduation slated for May 23

HOUSTON — Fifty-eight seniors will receive diplomas when Houston High School holds graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, at 2 p.m. The ceremony will be held in the Houston High School gymnasium.

Each graduate may bring six guests to the ceremony.

Valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced at the ceremony.

Members of the Houston High School Class of 2021 are Kyle Edward Asher, Logan Matthew Baltes, Mariah Lenae Booher, Brendan Clay Bowman, Kiersten Courtney Bowser, Makayla Paige Brelsford, Briana Michelle Brown, Camden Riley Church, Christian Allen Compton, Lillian Marie Copeland, Sage Marie Cowan, Madison Leeann Shayne Cox, Alec Joseph Detrick, Gideon Nathan Dienhart, Matthew Arron Dodd, Iona Marie Downing, Macy Sierrra Duhaime, Sean Thomas Fair, Caleb Joshua Farrier, Cheyenne Lee Foote, Aidriana Nicole Fulkerson, Kyleigh Nicole Gardner, Dana Lynn Gillem, Kyle Matthew Gillem, Gustav Garber Gothberg, Yvette Belle Hammer, Brooke Ashley Hereford, Haley Grace Huffman, Julian Marie Kies, Wyatt Michael Kunk, Chase Michael James Lappies, Vita Aleksandrovna Maksimov, Andrea James Mantor, Bailey Leeann Mantor, William Keith McKee, Dustyn Lee McMaken, Katelyn Paige Miller, Samantha Ann Miller, Catryn Rebekah Mohler, Kierstyn Grace Oberdorf, Karlee Rose Paulus, MaKayla Van Peacock, Brandon Lee Pollock, Autumn Renee Pryor, Kobie Deann Rice-Hartzell, Marah Nicole Sanders, Elijah Cameron Schaffner, Skai Ashton Schlater, Cody James Selanders, Alexis Nichole Sowers, Amber Rose Stangel, Danielle Renee Stephenson, Andrew Donald Timmerman, Collin Austin Walker, Allyson Gale Ward, Madelyn Eleanor Wills, Gabe Allen Wood, Patrick James William Wyen and Korrine Olivia Young.