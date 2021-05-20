Fairlawn to award diplomas May 21

SIDNEY — The graduation ceremony for the Fairlawin High School Class of 2021 will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, in the high school gym at 7 p.m. Forty-five seniors will be receiving their diplomas.

The class motto is “Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses,” by Kobe Bryant. The class flower is a white carnation with blue tips. The class song is “Don’t Blink” by Kenny Chesney.

The class valedictorian is Kyle Peters, son of Kenny and Johanna Peters, of Conover. The salutatorians are Drew Maddy, son Mitch and Mandy Maddy, of Sidney, and Jack Quinlisk, son of John and Laura Quinlisk, of Sidney.

The guest speaker for graduation is Liz Maxson, English teacher at Fairlawn.

Members of the Fairlawn High School Class of 2021 are Allan Jacob Asher, Ashton Wayne Piper, Tyshawn La’shawn Brooks, Skyler Scott Piper, Cameron Allen Burch, Blake Arthur Presser, Catherine Marie Cardo, Christopher Lee Puckett, Lola Estella Chambers, Seth Andrew Puckett, James Richard Cotterman Jr., Jack Jeremiah Quinlisk, Kaylen Christine Cundiff, Ashley Rae Roush, Zoey Ann Douglas, Caroline Rachael Scott, Cory Allan Driskell, Austin J. Turner, Shauna Lynn Gates, Samuel Jacob Walls, Christian Matthew Gillem, Ethan Lee Westerbeck, Kylee Ione Ginter, Sabrina Ann Woods, James Allan, Cole Graham, Alexia Rachel Graves, Alexandra Nancy Henman, Faith Elizabeth Holthaus, Karizma Sierra Huelskamp, Andrew Blake Ivey, Jackson Dalton Jones, Garhett Anderson Keener, Josh Michael Kempfer, Jacob Todd Kennedy, Logan Christine Landrey, Caitlin Marie Little, Taylor Jae Long, Drew Thomas Maddy, Haylee Jean Musser, Devon Isaac North, Hunter William O’Leary, Keith Anthony Orndorff, Alec Weston Osborne, Paige Ellen Pennington and Kyle Edward Peters.

Exchange student Pierre Masquelier, of France, will be receiving an honorary diploma.