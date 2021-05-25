Ohio State Lima hosts Anatomy Outreach Day

LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima, in partnership with the Division of Anatomy at The Ohio State University and Mercy Health–St. Rita’s invite high school students to attend the Anatomy Outreach Day, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the Ohio State Lima cadaver lab at Mercy Health–St. Rita’s Medical Center.

During the new event, students will work with Ohio State graduate students and faculty to learn more about human anatomy and see a full body prosection and isolated organs. Students will rotate through two 30-minute sessions where they will be able to see, hold, and touch the specimens as well as ask questions. Facilitators will be prepared to answer anatomy-related questions as well as questions about college and graduate school.

High school students grades 9–12 can reserve a one-hour session and each session can accommodate up to 10 students. Sessions are from 9 to 10 a.m., 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis and are free for registered students. Interested students can register at go.osu.edu/LimaAnatomy2021.