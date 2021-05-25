Sock & Buskin Players award scholarships

SIDNEY — Sock & Buskin Players has announced the 2021 Hesselbein Memorial Scholarships have been awarded to Ryan Gibson, Ellie Pistone, Pippin Pistone and Delaney Wilson, of Sidney, and Ella Gover, of Piqua.

Gibson is a graduate of Sidney High School, member of the National Honor Society, and will be attending the University of Toledo majoring in Human Resource Management. While at Lehman High School and Sidney High School, he was involved in baseball, golf, choir, District Honors Choir, drama club, Key Club; the high school play “Alice in Wonderland” and the musicals “On the Town,” “Into the Woods,” and “Beauty and the Beast.” He also appeared in the Sidney Dance Company production of “Cats” as well as Sock & Buskin’s “Grease.”

An Eagle Scout, Gibson is also a blood donor, Historic Sidney Theatre volunteer and church activity leader and volunteer.

Pippin Pistone is a graduate of the Meraki Academy while taking classes at Edison Community College; and will be attending George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, majoring in Global Affairs/Creative Writing. He is an Ohio State Fair photography winner and Shelby County Fair award winner; and has played with the Miami Valley Music Institute jazz and concert bands (trumpet/French Horn), and run numerous local 5K races.

He has performed as an actor and worked tech for Sock & Buskin’s “Fairy Tale Misfits,” “Frozen Jr.,” “Enchanting Tales” and the recent “The Most Viewed, Least Watched Virtual Talk Show in History.”

Ellie Pistone is also a graduate of the Meraki Academy while taking classes at Edison Community College; and will be attending George Mason University majoring in Biology/Pre-Veterinary. She is an Edison State College Peace Essay award winner, Ohio State Fair Photography Champion, Shelby County Fair award winner, Strawberry Festival Chairman’s Choice Art Award winner, and received the Conductor’s Award for the Springfield Youth Chamber Orchestra (cello).

She photographed Sock & Buskin’s “Things My Mother Taught Me,” and worked with “Fairy Tale Misfits,” Frozen, Jr.,” “Enchanting Tales” and “The Most Viewed, Least Watched Virtual Talk Show in History.”

Wilson is a 2020 graduate of Sidney High School while taking classes at Edison Community College; and has completed her freshman year at Miami University at Oxford, majoring in Theatre with a co-major in Arts Management and Musical Theatre. While in high school, she was a National Honor Society member, Student government officer, and member of choir, band, drama club, swim team, and was in four musicals and one play. She also performed in Sock & Buskin’s “Grease.”

Gover is a graduate of Lehman High School and took courses at the Upper Valley Career Center. She will be attending Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee majoring in Theatre Production Design. A member of the National Honor Society, Team Leadership Corps, and honor rolls while in school; she has performed with the Sidney Dance Company, Lehman Limelighters, and in the Lehman High School musicals; and appeared in Sock & Buskin’s “Alice in Wonderland, Jr.,” and worked with sound for “Grease” and “Frozen, Jr.”

The Hesselbein Memorial Scholarship was so named in 2016 in memory of Karl Hesselbein who was one of the original incorporators of the theater group.