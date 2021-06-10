Ohio University announces spring 2021 graduates

ATHENS — More than 4,800 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2021.

Helena Faulder, of DeGraff, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication majoring in Communication Studies from the Scripps College of Communication.

Brook Gaydosh, of Anna, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Business Analytics, Finance, and Marketing from the College of Business.

Lauren Heaton, of Sidney, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Marketing from the College of Business.

Kara Kaczmarek, of Sidney, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professionsy.

Andy Mayse, of Sidney, graduated with a Bachelor of Specialized Studies from the University College.

Shay O’Reilly, of Houston, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Child and Family Studies from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Emily Pepple, of Versailles, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Jordan Rammel, of New Bremen, graduated with a Master of Engineering Management from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology.

Lisa Spaugy, of Sidney, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professionsy.

Jon Turner, of Sidney, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Business Analytics and Marketing from the College of Business.

Charles Vondenhuevel, of Sidney, graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts majoring in Studio Art from the College of Fine Arts.