Schneider hired as EMIS coordinator/assistant treasurer

BOTKINS — A new EMIS coordinator/assistant treasurer was hired by the Bokins Local School District’s Board of Education during is June 9 meeting.

Te board accepted the resignation of Kim Card, who is currently the EMIS coordinator/assistant treasurer effective Aug. 15, 2021. The board then accepted the resignation of Julie Schneider, superintendent/elementary secretary, as of May 26, 2021, to move to a new position.

Schneider was then hired as the assistant treasurer/EMIS liaison summer 2021 per diem contract and was gven a three-year contract assistant treasurer/EMIS liaison starting Aug. 1, 2021.

Julie Meyer was hired as the superintendent/elementary secretary summer 2021 per diem contract and a one-year contract starting Aug.16.

In other business, the board:

• Approved to amend the Certificate of Estimated Resources and make supplemental appropriations and modify appropriations as presented.

• Approved a $20,000 advance from the general fund to fund 035.

• Approved extended graduation flexibility for the class of 2022.

• Approved temporary appropriations for FY22 as listed.

• Set the pay for substitute teachers for the 2021-22 school year at $90 per day.

• Approved to set lunch, milk, and ala-carte prices as presented for the 2021-22 school year. Lunch prices will be as follows: K-6 -$2.20, 7-12- $2.50, and adults $3.20. Milk prices will be 50 vents.

• Accepted a $400 donation from Provico Farm and Show Supply to be used for the girls Basketball Program.

• Approved a calamity day attendance plan for the 2021-22 school year.

• Hired the following personnel Ryan Loy- varsity assistant girls basketball coach; Tasha Perry- junior varsity girls basketball coach; Brad Bergman- varsity assistant boys basketball coach; Heath Geyer- junior varsity boys basketball coach; Ryan Gutman- boys varsity track coach; Jason Rogers- girls varsity Track coach; Taylor Egbert- COED track assistant coach; Allen Egbert- track (pole vault) coach; Jason Jones-baseball coach; Brian Kohler- baseball varsity assistant coach; Robin Elsass- varsity softball coach; Jena Holtkamp- varsity softball assistant coach; Tina Paul- boys junior high track coach; Tina Paul- girls junior high track coach; Rick Geyer- eighth grade boys basketball coach; and Brittany Gross- score table tech coordinator

• Also hired were Ann Gerstner- summer aide; Elle Hough- seasonal student janitor; Jane Hough- summer tutor;

• Hired as substitutes for the 2021-22 school year were Rita Monnin- secretary/aide; Brenda Tennant- secretary/aide; Olivia Jones- aide; Chad Berning, Dan Knoop, Brad Bergman, Ryan Gutman and Ashley Wilt- bus drivers; Cindy Cox, Brenda Tennant- cafeteria; Dennis McPheron, James Reames, and Cindy Cox- custodial.

• Approved Greg Hohenbrink to volunteer as a girls soccer assistant and Dennis McPheron as a volunteer girls basketball coach for 2021-22 school year.

• Approved Jayme McCullough’s request for 6 weeks unpaid maternity leave.

• Denied the request for 100% Abatement on the new construction project requested by Behr Investment Group, LLC and adopt the resolution as presented.