Schneider hired as EMIS coordinator/assistant treasurer

BOTKINS — A new EMIS coordinator/assistant treasurer was hired by the Bokins Local School District’s Board of Education during is June 9 meeting.
Te board accepted the resignation of Kim Card, who is currently the EMIS coordinator/assistant treasurer effective Aug. 15, 2021. The board then accepted the resignation of Julie Schneider, superintendent/elementary secretary, as of May 26, 2021, to move to a new position.
Schneider was then hired as the assistant treasurer/EMIS liaison summer 2021 per diem contract and was gven a three-year contract assistant treasurer/EMIS liaison starting Aug. 1, 2021.
Julie Meyer was hired as the superintendent/elementary secretary summer 2021 per diem contract and a one-year contract starting Aug.16.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a $20,000 advance from the general fund to fund 035.
• Approved extended graduation flexibility for the class of 2022.
• Approved temporary appropriations for FY22 as listed.
• Set the pay for substitute teachers for the 2021-22 school year at $90 per day.
• Approved to set lunch, milk, and ala-carte prices as presented for the 2021-22 school year. Lunch prices will be as follows: K-6 -$2.20, 7-12- $2.50, and adults $3.20. Milk prices will be 50 vents.
• Approved a calamity day attendance plan for the 2021-22 school year.
• Also hired were Ann Gerstner- summer aide; Elle Hough- seasonal student janitor; Jane Hough- summer tutor;
• Hired as substitutes for the 2021-22 school year were Rita Monnin- secretary/aide; Brenda Tennant- secretary/aide; Olivia Jones- aide; Chad Berning, Dan Knoop, Brad Bergman, Ryan Gutman and Ashley Wilt- bus drivers; Cindy Cox, Brenda Tennant- cafeteria; Dennis McPheron, James Reames, and Cindy Cox- custodial.
• Approved Jayme McCullough’s request for 6 weeks unpaid maternity leave.
• Denied the request for 100% Abatement on the new construction project requested by Behr Investment Group, LLC and adopt the resolution as presented.