Wilson auxiliary announces scholarship recipients

SIDNEY — The Wilson Health Auxiliary has announcee the recipients of its 2021 Scholarships.

The recipients are Jonathan Bell, a graduate of Russia High School, who is attending the University of Toledo with a major of Biology; Madilynn Bice, a graduate of Anna High School, who is attending Rhodes State College with a major in Radiographic Imaging; Cheyenne Childs, a graduate of Sidney High School, who is attending Edison State Community College with a major of Nursing; Tyler Overholser, a graduate of Sidney High School, who is attending Edison State Community College with a major of EMT/Paramedic; and Brooke Stoler, a graduate of Botkins High School, who is attending Edison State Community College with a major in Nursing.

The Wilson Auxiliary awards annual scholarships from the profits of their Gift Shop and other fundraisers. This year’s recipients received $1,000 toward the cost of their education. Forty-eight students applied for the scholarships.

The 2022 Scholarship Application will be available in February. Those interested in applying should be a graduate of a Shelby County high school and majoring in the medical field. Scholarships are open to new high school graduates as well as continuing college students.