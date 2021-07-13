Pair accepted into Honors program

SIDNEY — Two local students have been accepted into the George Mason University Honors program.

Peregrine Pistone will be majoring in Global Affairs and minoring in Creative Writing. He was selected as a University Scholar and will receive a four-year full-tuition merit scholarship. The University Scholars program is an elite program where the top 50 incoming freshman compete for a scholarship that goes to around 20 students.

Leah Pistone was also accepted into the George Mason University Honors program where she will be studying to obtain a BS in Biology on her way to becoming a veterinarian. She will work with the Smithsonian Institution as part of their conservation program, working with endangered animals. She too was selected as a University Scholar. In addition, she received the College of Science Promise Scholar scholarship, an honor which only goes to three students, providing her with a four-year full-ride merit scholarship.

They are the children of Ken and Kimberly Pistone, of Sidney.