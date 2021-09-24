VFW announces 2021-2022 scholarship programs

SIDNEY — VFW Post 4239 Commander Tom Kinninger has announced three programs for high school students which award scholarships and prizes to the winner.

The VFW’s Voice of Democracy contest offers local high school students the opportunity to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and a trip to Washington, D.C.

Students must write and record a three-to-five minute essay on the selected theme using an audio CD or flash drive and present their recording, typed essay and completed entry form to their local VFW Post by Oct. 31. The 2021-22 theme selected is “ America: Where do we go from here.” Students begin by competing at the local Post level, then Post winners compete at the District level with the winner advancing to the state competition. Deadline for Post entries is Oct. 31.

The VFW enacted the Patriot’s Pen competition in 1995 to encourage young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society by composing a 300- to 400-word patriotic-themed essay. The theme for the 2021-22 competition is “How Can I Be A Good American”

Students begin by competing at the local Post level. Post winners advance to District competition with District winners advancing to the state competition. State first-place winners compete for their share of thousands of dollars in awards, and the national first-place winner is awarded $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. The deadline for post entries is Oct. 31.

In addition to the above-mentioned contests the third is the VFW Auxiliary’s annual Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. Local students in grades 9-12 have the opportunity to compete for $33,000 in national scholarships.

Students must submit an original two- or three-dimensional piece of artwork. Digital art, photography and jewelry are not accepted. The entry must have completed during the current 2021-22 school year and the application must include a teacher or supervising adult’s signature.

For further information, contact Kinninger at the Sidney Veterans Center.