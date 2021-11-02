Applications for Edison State’s health sciences programs open now

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is currently accepting applications for its Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT), Registered Nursing, LPN/ADN Transition, and Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) associate degree programs.

The MLT program at Edison State trains students to obtain, process, test, and evaluate biological samples from patients, including blood and other body fluids. Test results and information gathered from laboratory tests aid physicians in making an accurate diagnosis and choosing appropriate treatments for patients.

Students in the MLT program will become familiar with the use and maintenance of equipment used in a clinical laboratory. Intensive coursework will be completed on campus, while hands-on practice will take place at participating clinical sites.

Edison State’s MLT program is accredited by the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS). Completed MLT applications must be received by Nov. 30, 2021.

The Registered Nursing program at Edison State prepares students to provide direct care to those with common short- and long-term illnesses. The LPN/ADN Transition is an advanced placement program for licensed practical nurses who want to continue their education to become licensed as registered nurses.

Career opportunities include staff nurse in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, physicians’ offices, home health, long-term care, and healthcare settings. Classes are held in classrooms and laboratories, while area hospitals, community centers, and nursing homes provide clinical training sites. Graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensing Exam (NCLEX) for licensure as a registered nurse.

The nursing program at Edison State is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). Completed Registered Nursing or LPN/ADN applications must be received by Jan. 31, 2022, for the fall 2022 semester.

Edison State’s PTA program allows students to put their motivational, creative, problem-solving, and people skills to use helping others. Under the direction and supervision of a physical therapist, physical therapist assistants work as a team to provide rehabilitative therapies to various populations, including athletes, amputees, the disabled, and those recovering from an illness or injury. These therapies improve daily independence and quality of life by maximizing balance, strength, alignment, coordination, flexibility, and overall mobility.

The PTA program at Edison State is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE). Completed PTA applications must be received by Jan. 31, 2022.