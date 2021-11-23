Sidney BOE approves 5-year forecast

SIDNEY — The five-year forecast for Sidney City Schools has a ray of sunshine included — the new tax dollars which will be generated by the levy approved by voters in May 2021. The forecast was approved during the board’s November meeting.

The .075% earned income tax levy will help fund the day-t0-day operations of the district, which includes staffing, utilities and supplies.

The tax will gradually start to be collected in fiscal year 2022, with the full amount of more than $3 million to be collected in fiscal year 2024 and beyond. The forecasted revenues for the district in 2022 is $33,518,764, which will grow to $37,851,346 in fiscal year 2026. In addition to the income tax, revenues come from property taxes, tangible personal property tax, state and federal grants and property tax allocation.

Total expenditures during the five-year forecast starts at $32,708,108 in fiscal year 2022 and ending with $36,759,367 in fiscal year 2026. Expenditures include personal services, retirement/insurance benefits, purchased services, supplies and materials and capital outlay.

The cash balance during the forecast starts at $15,379,228 at the end of fiscal year 2022 and $23,507,332 at the end of fiscal year 2026.

Angie Ross and Denny Morrison gave a presentation about the Family and Community Engagement program which they are in charge of. They have established new events such ad the Best Fan in the Stands, a fun run, all buildings honored veterans on Veterans Day and exploring how to expand the tutoring plan that is currently for kindergarten students.

An action plan is being developed for each building, said Ross.

Morrison said some of the other goals include holding grandparents day activities, doughnuts with dads and muffins with moms and senior citizens programs.

“We want to get the parents back into the schools,” said Morrison.

The board approved a purchased service agreement with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center. The agreement includes instructional assistant services at a cost of $83,258.49; early childhood intervention specialist, $45,992.73; family and community engagement coordinator, $55,757.31; and behavior specialist services, $362.65 per day.

A proposal/agreement with SSOE Group for engineer services associated with the elementary air purification/air conditioning project at a cost of $128,748 was approved. This also includes boiler replacement in two buildings. The project is being funded by ARP ESSER funds.

The board also adopted new and revised policies for the district. A motion to transfer sale dated checks to unclaimed funds was approved. These are outstanding checks that are at least one year old.

Two members of the public — Cheri Epperson and Deanne Clayton — also addressed the board. Epperson questioned if the new tax money is being used for parking lot repairs and she wants to see the reading curriculum for kindergarten through second grade.

Clayton wanted to see the records which were used to hired Bob Humble as the district’s superintendent. She also wanted to know if he had been written up as he came to a special meeting unprepared. The board approved a new three-year contract with the district’s custodians and bus drivers.

“He wasn’t prepared,” said Clayton. “I want it documented that he didnt’t bring all the paperwork with him.”

Board member Bob Smith, which was board president when Humble was hired, said the district worked with the Ohio School Boards Association to find the new superintendent. Each board member had questions for the candidates. With the final two or three candidates, business leaders, community members and the district’s faculty participated in the interviews.

“Did we request evaluations (from other districts)? No,” said Smith. “We spoke to other individuals who had contact with Bob as a superintendent.”

Clayton claims Humble had applied at 29 school districts for a job.

Smith said Humble was the No. 2 candidate on several of the searches where he didn’t get the position.

“People who are put into searches are practicing going through the interview process,” said board member Mandi Croft.

