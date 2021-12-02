Russia to crown homecoming royalty Dec. 17

RUSSIA — Russia High School has planned its homecoming activities for Dec. 17-18.

The crowning ceremony will be held Friday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. in the Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. The dance will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, from 8 to 11:30 p.m. at St. Remy Hall.

The Class of 2022 has organized the festivities.

The theme song is “All of Me” by John Legend.

The crown bearers are kindergarten students Emry Spradlin, daughter of Jason and Amy Spradlin; and Dexter Borchers, son of Dane and Rachel Borchers.

Freshman attendants are Mackenzie Rose, daughter of Steve and Laura Rose; and Ben York, son of Ben and Lisa York.

Sophomore attendants are Lily Fullenkamp, daughter of Nick and Stephanie Fullenkamp; and Levi Delaet, son of Chad and Ann Delaet.

Junior attendants are Anna Meyer, daughter of Mike and Carla Meyer; and Janis Menzel, son of Christoph and Maike Menzel. Menzel is a exchange student from Germany. His host parents are Scott Monnin and Hannah Robeyzachariah.

Senior attendants who are queen candidates are Lauren Borchers, daughter of Dave and Nicki Borchers; Makenna Borchers, daughter of Doug and Beth Borchers; Ella Hoehne, daughter of Jeff and Maria Hoehne; and Leanne York, daughter of Ben and Lisa York.

Senior attendants who are king candidates are Ambrose Cordonnier, son of Matt Cordonnier and Kim Cordonnier; Jordan Meyer, son of Andy and Linda Meyer; Aiden Shappie, son of Mark and Melissa Shappie; and Jackson Sherman, son of Doug and Beth Sherman.

The senior “emcees” are Ava Daniel, son of Keith and Joyce Daniel; and Sophie Francis, daughter of Josh and Jana Francis.