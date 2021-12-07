Ohio Board of Nursing approves accreditation

LIMA – The Ohio Board of nursing has reaffirmed accreditation of the Practical Nursing and Associates Degree Nursing programs at Rhodes State College, in Lima, Ohio.

These programs were first accredited at Rhodes State College in June 1974. The college prides itself on the quality of these programs and is proud to produce highly sought after graduates for area healthcare providers. Rhodes State’s Nursing Program strives to change lives, build futures, and improve communities by providing an opportunity for students with diverse learning needs to obtain an affordable, quality entry-level professional nursing education, and thereby, meet the community’s need for nurses.

This fall has been an exciting time for nursing students at Rhodes State College as the new Borra Center for Health Sciences opened in August and provides state of the art technology for students to work with. This will only help to further advance the quality of the education that nursing students receive at Rhodes State College, and therefore the degree of care provided in the area.