CAS student honored in video contest

SIDNEY — Ryan Michael, son of Ted and Janay Michael of Sidney, received second place in a video contest.

Ryan, a student at Christian Academy Schools, won the Teen Impact Drivers Just Drive PSA video contest sponsored by NJM Insurance Group. Ryan submitted his stop animation Lego video for the contest in April 2021. Ryan was recognized for his video winning second place in the Ohio High School/Middle School Category.

In addition, all the videos were posted online for the public to vote on. For the Ohio Online Vote Category, Ryan’s video won third place. Earlier this month Kate Segraves, Education Project Manager for Ohio Teen Impact Drivers, came to the school and presented Ryan with a check.

Ryan said he was excited when he found out about his video winning second and third place. He had actually forgot he submitted the video, so it was a surprise when he received the email. Ryan understands that distractive driving is a real issue and wanted to help with the cause. He is looking into a career in stop animation, so this contest provided another opportunity to develop his skills.

He plans to use the money to purchase a laptop that can handle the software he desires to produce better stop animation videos. The rest of the money will be saved for college.