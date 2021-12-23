Elsner receives degree

SIDNEY — Lindsey Elsner, of Sidney, graduated in December 2021 from the University of Cincinnati’s Carl H. Linder College of Business.

Elsner, a 2017 graduate of Lehman Catholic High School, graduated from UC Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in Accounting. She also received Undergraduate Certificates in Business Analytics and Business Law and Ethics.

She was active at UC as a member of organizations associated with the Carl H. Linder College of Business including, Beta Alpha PSI, Beta Gamma Sigma, and Alpha Lambda Delta. She was also an active member at the Newman Center.

She is the daughter of Larry and Karen Elsner, of Sidney. She is currently employed with Cincinnati Children’s as an accountant 1.