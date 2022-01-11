Shaffer elected H-H president

HOUSTON — Jason Shaffer was elected president of the Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education during its organizational meeting Monday, Jan. 10.

Barri Grandey was elected vice president for 2022.

In other organizational meeting matters, the board:

• Approved the amount of $3,000 for the Board Service Fund for 2022.

• Adopted the rate of $50 per meeting, not to exceed 15 meetings per calendar year.

• Established the regular meeting dates for the Board of Education for the 2022 calendar year for the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

• Appointed the superintendent as purchasing agent and the board president as alternate purchasing agent for 2022.

• Appointed Jason Shaffer as legislative liaison for 2022.

• Approved committees for the year: Finance/Audit, Jason Shaffer andBrian Helman; Technology, Jason Shaffer and Brian Helman; Curriculum, Barri Grandey and Christine Helman; Building/Transportation, Bill Clark and Christine Helman; and Community Foundation of Shelby County, Bill Clark and Barri Grandey

• Authorized the treasurer to borrow money, invest funds, request advance draws from the county auditor, and make transfers and advances as necessary.

• Authorized the superintendent and treasurer to attend meetings/conferences in interest of the school district.

• Authorized the superintendent to accept resignations between board meetings.

• Authorized the superintendent to hire employees between board meetings.

• Authorized the superintendent and treasurer to enter into contracts that are less than $25,000.00 subject to appropriations and without further action by the board.

• Appointed the treasurer and/or the superintendent as the Board of Education Public Records designee for 2022.

During the regular meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Elementary Secretary Misty Gibson, effective Jan. 4, 2022. They also hired Scott Branscum and Jerry Schmidt as bus drivers under the 21st Century Grant for the 2021-22 school year.

The board entered executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion or compensation of an employee or the investigation of charges again the employee official, licensee, or student unless the employee, official, licensee, or student requests a public hearing.

The next board meeting will be Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Media Center.

During the board’s December meeting they accepted three donations: $2,000, anonymous for the Music Department; $1,000, anonymous for General Scholarship; and $500 for the Julie Lewis Scholarship.

In other business, the board:

• Authorized renewal of membership to Ohio School Boards Association for 2022.

• Approved an agreement with Transfinder for transportation software.

• Employed Jeff Jenkins as a substitute bus driver for the 2021-22 school year.

• Approved and adopted the Information Security controls based NIST Cybersecurity Framework for a Federal Information Protection Standard (FIPS 200) moderate risk-rated organization, as presented. Implementation of the controls described will be prioritized by risk and will occur in a timeframe that is both fiscally and humanly consistent with the abilities of the district.

• Employed Ron Boeke as the co-ed indoor track coach for the 2021-22 school year.

• Approved the updated certified substitute teacher list.

• Approved service agreements with the Midwest Regional ESC: Floating Substitute Teacher Services; and Behavior Specialist Services

• Employed Becky Heitman as transportation coordinator for the 2021-22 school year.

• Accepted the resignation due to retirement, of Kim Vestal, with appreciation for her 36 years of devoted service to the Hardin-Houston Local School District, effective at the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year.

• Adjourned to executive session to consider matters required to be kept confidential by federal law or state statues.