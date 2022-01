UNOH releases dean’s list

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has released its dean’s list for the 2021 November Session for students in the College of Applied Technologies.

Local fulltime students received a grade point average of 3.5 or better were Seth Michael Bohman, Osgood, Wyatt Lee Childress, New Knoxville, Ryan A. Egbert, Anna, Preston Joseph Hoehne, New Bremen, Noah W.E. Katterheinrich, New Knoxville, Joshua David Martin, Sidney, Grant L. Meier, Maria Stein, Trent Andrew Pleiman, Maria Stein, Blane Schrader, New Bremen, Noah Scott Steinke, New Knoxville, and Daniel Jay Strayer, DeGraff.