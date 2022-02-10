Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle to support student-athletes

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Athletics Department and the Edison Foundation are partnering to host the 12th annual Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle event on Thursday, March 17, at 6 p.m. at the Piqua Campus.

Just as internship and co-op experiences enhance academic programs at Edison State, intercollegiate athletics allow students to test and form lifelong values and habits that build character and shape identity.

Edison State’s student-athletes are well prepared for both academic and competitive challenges. As athletic success grows, so do opportunities to compete at elite conference, regional, state, and national levels.

“Each ticket sold helps to support our teams,” said Nate Cole, director of Athletics at Edison State. “It’s because of this event that our student-athletes can focus on performing well academically and athletically and not on financial pressure typically associated with going to college.”

Intercollegiate athletics have become a valuable part of the Edison State community. Each year, over 100 student-athletes participate in baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball, and volleyball.

Most recently, 39 student-athletes at Edison State received Academic All-Conference honors from the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) for earning over a 3.30 GPA in the fall semester.

With baseball and softball seasons beginning in the spring, the fall and winter teams have set the tone by making post-season appearances and upholding winning records. The women’s basketball team recently ranked #18 in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II Women’s Basketball Rankings and is currently 19-0 overall. The men’s basketball team is currently 12-6 overall, and the volleyball team completed their season at 12-11 overall and participated in post-season play at the NJCAA Great Lakes District Tournament this past November.

“Our student-athletes traditionally perform well, but this is the best semester we’ve ever had academically,” said Cole. “These accomplishments require dedication and focus on and off the court and field, and they have proved they have what it takes to succeed.”

Investment in Edison State’s student-athletes through the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle allows them to compete at the highest level in the NJCAA while supporting every player, every coach, and every sport.

A reverse raffle will highlight the evening’s events, with one lucky winner walking away with a $10,000 prize. Other cash drawings will occur throughout the night, and ticket holders are not required to be present to win. Those in attendance can also participate in a silent auction and additional fundraising activities.

Each $100 ticket allows admission for two and includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, first-round NCAA basketball games on the big screen, and a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000. Alcoholic drinks will be available at an additional cost.

“This is the perfect event for Charger supporters to come out and enjoy themselves,” added Cole. “Plus, each ticket purchased provides a chance to win $10,000.”

Initially established to support post-season tournament play, the fundraiser has also helped to support the purchase of new team uniforms and enhance facilities such as the gymnasium and the baseball and softball fields.

Edison State’s intercollegiate athletic teams compete in the OCCAC and are Division II members of the NJCAA.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle event, visit www.edisonohio.edu/charger.