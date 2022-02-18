SCS Dinner With A Gentleman celebrates male role models

SIDNEY —Sidney City Schools, kindergarten through second grade, hosted a special dinner celebrating the men in our students’ lives. A Dinner with a Gentleman took place Tuesday evening, Feb. 15, with Longfellow Primary families and on Wednesday, Feb. 16, with Emerson Primary.

Dinner with a Gentleman is a celebration of male mentors in students’ lives. The guidance, support, and navigation male mentors can provide over a lifetime are invaluable. Sidney City Schools wants to celebrate that commitment and encourage the relationships to grow.

The event also helped kick off the district’s WatchDOGS volunteer program. Watch Dads Of Great Students program is a volunteer-based program bringing male role models into the educational process using a two-fold system:

1. Demonstrating by their presence that education is important and

2. Provide an extra set of eyes and ears to enhance school security and reduce misbehavior.

The WatchDOGS program provides an opportunity for male role models to get involved, even for one day, in their child’s school.

Guest speakers for the evening shared messages about the positive impact father figures and male role models can have. Ron Burns shared his experience as a father, mentor, Big Brother, and coach and how valuable that relationship truly is. Officer McRill spoke to the importance of fostering that relentless relationship and possible barriers that could prevent it.

Students and their special guests enjoyed a meal catered by The Spot Restaurant.

“The turnout and support from our district families made each evening a huge success,” said Angie Ross, K-4 Family & Community Engagement Coordinator. “A male role model’s involvement serves a vital role on the impact of their development and the socio-emotional and academic performance within their lives. We want to celebrate those men and encourage more active engagement!”

Family & Community Engagement Coordinators Denny Morrison and Ross are willing to help facilitate and connect resources among families, schools, and our community. Reach out to either of them with

ideas or suggestions. Morrison and Ross can be reached by calling 937-497-2200 or through email at denny.morrison@sidneycityschools.org and angie.ross@sidneycityschools.org.