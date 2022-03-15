Botkins BOE accepts donations

BOTKINS — The Botkins Board of Education met on March 9 accepted donations for use in the athletic department.

An anonymous donation of $326 was received for the use in the track fund. Meyer’s Tavern donated $298 to be used for the volleyball fund.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the treasurer’s report by fund, general fund activity, the investment report, and the 5-year review of general fund activity.

• Approved the then and now purchase order.

• Approved the renewal of five-year depository agreement with Minster Bank.

• Approved non-renewal of supplemental contracts.

• Approved the lease agreement with the Community Club.

• Approved the resolution to accept tax rates of the Budget Commission.

• Hired Logan Heitkamp As varsity baseball assistant coach and Alexandra Fisher as An intervention tutor.

• Held a two-hour executive session.