SHS invites current eighth-grade families to orientation meeting

SIDNEY — Sidney High School counselors and administrators are ready to welcome current eighth-grade students and their parents and guardians to SHS to learn more about the transition to high school.

On April 5, 2022, Sidney High School will host a freshman orientation and parent meeting for all current eighth graders. Starting at 6 p.m. in the SHS Auditorium, students and their families will learn more about high school experiences and expectations, as well as graduation requirements.

“Graduation requirements have changed so much over the past few years,” said SHS Principal Greg Snyder. “What’s expected of the current senior class looks different than what’s expected of the incoming 8th graders. We want to be sure parents and students are clear on those state expectations and the pathways we have in place to ensure success.”

Student clubs and extracurricular activities will also be set up in the gym for the eighth graders to learn more about opportunities for student involvement.

SHS has already hosted the current eighth graders in an exploration of elective classes. Students visited SHS to take part in a mini schedule to explore the various elective opportunities as they continue to make course selections. Seeing first hand and hearing from departments like Ag, Fine Arts, Family & Consumer Science, Weight Training, and more, students began to rate elective classes that interested them.

“This meeting is an opportunity for parents and guardians to learn more,” added Snyder. We want to make sure everyone is up to speed and feels comfortable about the transition to high school.”