Hockaday participates in ‘Godspell’

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay participated in the musical theatre production “Godspell” March 25-27, 2022. UF students participated as cast members and/or as members of the production crew.

Ethan Hockaday of Sidney, performed the role of “Ensemble/Disciple.”

“Godspell” features a retelling of Biblical parables using improvisation, games, and creative storytelling. The production was conceived by John-Michael Tebelak and features music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The score includes such memorable songs as “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Turn Back O Man,” “Beautiful City,” and the international hit, “Day by Day.”