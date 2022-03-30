UF announces fall 2021 dean’s list

FINDLAY — The dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced.

Local students named to the dean’s list were Skylar Albers, Minster, Brynn Billing, Anna, Alexis Bishop, Minster, Gretchen Dwenger, Botkins, Reese Geise, Sidney, Madison Grilliot, Versailles, McKenzie Hoelscher, Fort Loramie, Courtney Hollenbacher, Minster, Lane Hollingsworth, Quincy, Janae Hoying, Minster, Jaden Humphrey, Sidney, Adriana Jutte, Botkins, Joshua Kilgore, DeGraff, Maya Maurer, Fort Loramie, Emma Meyer, Anna, Jessica Meyer, Versailles, Regan Middendorf, Fort Loramie, Jessica Monnier, Houston, Alana Pohlman, Minster, Lola Thompson, Botkins, Maya Watercutter, Minster, Kara Wolters, Maria Stein, Lauren Wolters, Minster, and Leanne Wolters, Minster.

